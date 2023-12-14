The Spartans just landed their QB of the future.

The Michigan State football program is making changes after a forgettable 2023 season. After firing Mel Tucker during the year amid allegations, the Spartans shocked everyone and hired Jonathan Smith away from the Oregon State Beavers. Many players have left the program, which is expected, including quite a few quarterbacks. But, the Spartans have now found their signal-caller by landing Oregon State transfer Aidan Chiles in a massive move, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘NEWS: Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles is transferring to Michigan State, he tells ESPN. Chiles earned snaps as a true freshman playing for new MSU coach Jonathan Smith at OSU last year. He gives Smith a linchpin building block at quarterback as he starts his tenure.'

Chiles was arguably the best quarterback in the loaded transfer portal and was just a freshman this season, so he has years of eligibility left as Smith tries to rebuild this Michigan State football program.

Chiles played some snaps as a freshman in Corvallis despite Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei being the starter (who is also in the portal). Chiles finished the year completing 24 passes for 309 yards with four scores, but the Downey, California product has a sky-high ceiling that should excite Spartans fans.

The Jonathan Smith factor

Whenever a coach leaves for another program, former players tend to follow them, as was the case last year when Deion Sanders left Jackson State for Colorado. This time is no different, and Chiles mentions that he wants to play for Smith, per Thamel.

“I talked to Coach Smith, and at the end of the day, I told him, ‘I came to play for you.' Wherever you go, that's where I want to be.'”

There is a lot to fix at the Michigan State program after the way things ended with Tucker, but Chiles wants to be a part of the rebuild with Smith, who recruited him out of high school.

“That's also a big reason I liked it so much. We can start from scratch. People can see what we build.”

So far so good for Smith and the Spartans program, and Aidan Chiles has an enormous amount of talent.