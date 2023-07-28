Although Travis Hunter has moved on to Colorado with head coach Deion Sanders, he still has love for Jackson State. Hunter reflected on his 2021 commitment to Jackson State in an interview with ‘The No. 1 College Football Show” when asked if he realized the significance of the move at the time.

“Not as soon as I thought of the idea. But, as it was going, yes, I did know what I was doing. I had a lot of people come up and tell me that I’m doing a great thing.”

Hunter shocked the college football world in December 2021 when he announced his commitment to the then-Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers program. Hunter, then the number one recruit, flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State in a dramatic moment on signing day.

“This is the biggest signing day moment in the history of college football,” Director of national recruiting for 247Sports Steve Wiltfong told CBS Sports at the time.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hunter was injured for a large portion of last season, returning to the field in a week 7 homecoming victory against Campbell University 22-14. Hunter played both sides of the ball, amassing 18 receptions for 188 yards and 4 TDs as a wide receiver and 20 total tackles, 2 interceptions (with one leading to a 44 touchdown return) and 10 pass breakups as a defensive back.

When asked about if he felt pressure from the expectations of being the first 5-star recruit to commit to an FCS program, Hunter answered confidently.

“I don’t feel no pressure to perform. That’s what I’m here to do, man. That’s what I like to do.”

Travis Hunter has since transferred to the University of Colorado to join the Deion Sanders coached Buffaloes team. He is viewed as a huge piece in the battle to restore a winning culture to Buffs' football. The Buffaloes start their season against TCU on Saturday, September 2nd, at 12 PM EST. The game will be televised on Fox.