The Michigan State football program is having a treacherous 2023-24 college football season. The Spartans are 2-5 and have not won a single game in Big 10 football play. Michigan State lost former head coach Mel Tucker after accusations of sexual harrassment towards staff member Brenda Tracy. Now, the Michigan State coach is officially being held responsible for his actions.

Evidence shows Michigan State football coach was responsible in sexual harassment case

Michigan State's hearing officer deemed Tucker's account less plausible, less consistent, and less supported by evidence than Tracy's, per USA Today reporter Kenny Jacoby.

Tucker originally claimed the sexual conduct between him and Tracy was consensual. Furthermore, the former Michigan State coach had his lawyers draft a document to provide evidence of his innocence. The document claimed that Brenda Tracy “made a career out of misleading and manipulating people.”

However, it appears Tucker's claims were not substantial.

The former head coach was fired when the accusations initially surfaced. It is likely that Tucker could face more severe consequences after the results of the hearing. In the meantime, the Spartans attempt to find leadership for a lost program.

The Michigan State football team recently suffered a blowout loss to a mighty Michigan football program. In addition, Spartans Athletics found itself in trouble for a pregame trivia activity for fans involving Adolf Hitler.

It is not too late for Michigan State to find light in the darkness. Mel Tucker's conduct was unacceptable, but the program can shake off its unfortunate string of events and prepare for greater things. The Big 10 football team has five regular season games left to find positives from a disappointing year.