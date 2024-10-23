ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's rivalry week in the Wolverine state this week as the Michigan football team will be hosting Michigan State in the battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy. It's not as bitter as when the Wolverines play Ohio State, but this is still a great rivalry. These two teams do not like each other, and this year's matchup is expected to be a close one. Michigan has fallen well below expectations this year, and Michigan State has exceeded theirs. The result is both teams sitting at 4-3 coming into this game. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Michigan State-Michigan prediction and pick.

This season has not gone to plan for Michigan so far as they are currently 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play. The Wolverines won the national championship last year, but after losing much of their coaching staff and 21-22 starters, things are different. Michigan doesn't have a quarterback right now as they haven't named a starter for this game, and if they lose to the in-state rival that they beat by nearly 50 points last year, the program will be at rock bottom. Sherrone Moore can't lose this game, and he knows that.

Michigan State is also sitting at 4-3 right now, but it's been a very pleasant 4-3 for the Spartans. Last season was rock bottom for this program as Michigan State lost head coach Mel Tucker because of a sexual assault scandal, and they won just four games. Now, Jonathan Smith has this team trending in the right direction. If they can beat their biggest rival and make it to a bowl game, that would be a major win for Smith in his first year with the Spartans.

Here are the Michigan State-Michigan College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Michigan State-Michigan Odds

Michigan State: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +142

Michigan: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 40.5. (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Michigan State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State can cover the spread and win this football game because they are playing a team without a quarterback. The QB is the most important player on the field, and the Wolverines haven't gotten good play from any of their three QBs this year. Both of these teams have a turnover problem, so that will be something to keep an eye on, but if the Spartans take care of the ball, the Michigan offense likely won't do enough to get the win.

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan can win the game and cover this spread because they are the more talented team. Top to bottom, the Wolverines have a lot more talent. However, they haven't been utilizing that talent to its full potential so far this year. That needs to change this weekend. Michigan also needs to take care of the football. Both of these teams have had trouble with turnovers, and the team that wins the turnover battle will probably win the game.

Final Michigan State-Michigan Prediction & Pick

We're going to go with Michigan State to cover the spread in this one. The Michigan offense has looked worse and worse each week, and they haven't shown anything that resembles competency. The Spartans will not only cover, but they will win the game 20-17.

Final Michigan State-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Michigan State +3.5 (-105)