Mike Brown is the current head coach of the Sacramento Kings. Let's get to know Mike Brown's wife Carolyn Brown.

Mike Brown's wife is Carolyn Brown. Mike Brown is known by many as the coach of the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers during the King's first stint for the franchise. But while Brown has long been attached to James, the two-time NBA Coach of the Year has also made a name for himself as the man in charge of the sidelines for the Sacramento Kings.

In fact, Mike was largely credited for coaching the Kings to the 2023 NBA Playoffs, ending the 16-season-long drought. But while Mike is having one of the best coaching runs in the NBA today, there's no question that he is also having a great personal life off the hardwood thanks to a loving wife and family. Let's get to know more about Mike Brown's wife Carolyn Brown.

Who is Carolyn Brown?

Carolyn Brown, who was formerly named Carolyn Nancy Mossman, was born on June 23, 1970, in Evergreen, Colo. She was raised by parents who adopted her and her twin sister Liz Lockley.

Carolyn would go on to study at the University of Colorado. She initially took up a degree in psychology. However, she later changed her college degree to English with the hopes of becoming an educator. Although Carolyn had all the tools to become a successful teacher, she was convinced that her passion lies in being a good wife and mother.

Carolyn Brown speaking out on education & domestic violence

With a passion for improving the education system and speaking out against domestic violence, Carolyn spends her time giving talks in schools to inspire young children. In fact, the principal of the Douglas MacArthur Girls Leadership Academy, Toni Miller, only had great things to say about Brown's actions for the youth.

In a report by Cleveland.com, Miller claimed “She is just a blessing, so wonderful,. I talk about her all the time — almost nonstop. She's just so down-to-earth — and so committed. She's such a wonderful woman.”

Speaking out on these issues is certainly commendable due to the positive impact it makes to the community. However, they are surely not easy, given the attention that these actions draw which Carolyn admits.

In the same report by Cleveland.com, Carolyn claims “I'm trying to embrace it. I'd never seek it, but I'm learning how to deal with it. I'd like to try and make a difference, as small as it is, for the people in Cleveland.”

But despite the difficulties and adjustments required, Carolyn's sister Lockley claims that it's her good heart that far outweigh these challenges.

In the same conversation with Cleveland.com, Lockley revealed “The first time she was on TV and the radio, it was a terrifying experience. But she has learned, as silly as she thinks it is, that her voice actually can make a difference. She does wonder why people care. But she figures that since they're listening, she might as well talk to them about what she's passionate about.”

Carolyn Brown's marriage with Mike Brown

According to Heavy, the Browns first met at a club in Colorado. In fact, despite the University of Colorado alum telling the current Sacramento Kings head coach that she already has a boyfriend, the two-time NBA Coach of the Year couldn't help but to keep pursuing his eventual wife.

During the encounter, Mike recalled “I thought she was amazing.”

Since that night, the two would become inseparable. In fact, the progression of their relationship caught Lockley off guard.

In the same report by Heavy, Lockley claimed “Carolyn didn’t ever really get too serious too fast, so for her to do something like that was pretty out of character. So I was shocked. I knew that he had to be a good guy for her to fall like that. After I spent time with him, I could see why. He’s just a genuinely nice person.”

By 1995, the couple would eventually share their vows in Colorado.

Mike Brown and Carolyn Brown's children together

Since then, the Brown household has grown with the couple raising two sons in Elijah and Cameron. Elijah played college basketball for Butler University before transferring to New Mexico. He finished his college basketball career in Oregon.

Elijah currently plays professional basketball overseas. He recently also played for the Sacramento Kings during the NBA Summer League.

On the other hand, Cameron played football for Case Western Reserve University. After completing his college playing years, he returned to the college football program as an assistant defensive line coach.

Despite having an athletically busy family, the family loves to spend time together at home.

In the same interview with Cleveland.com, the Brown matriarch revealed “Mike and I are private people. Our favorite place to be is at home, although Mike might say second would be in the gym with one of our kids. But we are not very social people. Anywhere with just the four of us is the greatest place for us.”

Browns were guardians of former WNBA player Nirra Fields

Although Nirra Fields no longer plays in the WNBA, she made it there thanks to the guidance of the Brown couple. Being the guardian of Fields was certainly a pleasure for the Browns.

In a report by Daily Bruin, Fields said, “I met the family, I met their two sons. Me and Ms. Brown just clicked the first day we met each other. I was sort of the daughter she never had.”

While the Browns served as Fields' guardians, she would attend UCLA before getting selected in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury. Fast forward to today, she currently plays for Izmit Belediyespor of the Women's Basketball Super League.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mike Brown's wife Carolyn Brown.