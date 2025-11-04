On Monday evening, the Arizona Cardinals ended their ugly five-game losing streak with a surprisingly comfortable road win over the Dallas Cowboys in front of a nationally televised audience. It was a strong day for the Cardinals' offense, led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was starting in place of the injured Kyler Murray.

Recently, head coach Jonathan Gannon made a big announcement as it pertains to Brissett's spot on the depth chart moving forward.

“Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon announced he's sticking with Jacoby Brissett as his starting QB on Sunday at Seattle. Kyler Murray is still getting healthy, Gannon said. But ‘I do like how we're operating as an offense' and so he's not waiting to say Brissett will remain the QB,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Darren Urban of the Cardinals reported that Gannon, however, has not ruled out Murray for this week.

“He wants to be out there,” said Gannon.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter swooped in with a contradictory report.

“Sources: Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have consulted with multiple doctors on his foot injury and have been told the timetables for recovery have been anywhere from 4-8 weeks, with an increased chance of setback until it’s properly healed. Murray now has more time to heal,” he reported on X.

Overall, it doesn't appear that anyone actually knows what the Cardinals are intending to do with Murray moving forward, and how injured he truly is. If Brissett can replicate the production he had against the Cowboys moving forward, it's certainly possible that the Cardinals could be in for an in-season turnaround, despite their current record of 3-5.

In any case, the Cardinals will next take the field next Sunday for an NFC West divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on the road.