Russell Westbrook has returned to Oklahoma City many times since leaving the Thunder, but this night was different. The Sacramento Kings guard not only received a warm ovation from the crowd that once chanted his name, but he also delivered a vintage performance that reminded fans why he remains one of the fiercest competitors in basketball.

Making his first start of the season for Sacramento, Westbrook came out firing, knocking down three early three-pointers on his way to nine of the Kings’ first 16 points. He finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on 6-for-16 shooting, including 4-for-8 from beyond the arc. The typically slashing guard looked confident from distance, a surprising sight for a player who has built a career on attacking the rim rather than spacing the floor.

The night also carried special significance for Westbrook beyond the box score. In the second quarter, he recorded a steal against his former team to move past Derek Harper for 15th on the NBA’s all-time steals list, according to Basketball Reference. The achievement was fitting, coming in the same arena where he won the 2017 league MVP and cemented his legacy as one of the Thunder’s greatest players.

Russell Westbrook's energy tried to help carry the Kings

Westbrook’s energy carried throughout the game, both as a defensive disruptor and emotional leader. “There was a little bit of a feeling coming into this building that injects a level of confidence into Russell Westbrook,” Kings broadcaster Kayte Christensen said during the telecast.

Despite Westbrook’s spark, the Kings could not hold off the reigning champion Thunder. Oklahoma City pulled away late behind another brilliant showing from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who tallied 31 points, nine rebounds, and four assists while closing the game with a step-back three-pointer in the final seconds to seal a 107-101 win.

For Westbrook, the defeat did little to diminish the significance of the moment. The 36-year-old continues to climb the league’s historical lists and evolve in a new role with Sacramento. As the Kings look to find their footing early in the season, their veteran guard proved once again that his drive and intensity remain as strong as ever, especially under the lights of the house he once called home.