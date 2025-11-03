The Sacramento Kings have gotten off to an uninspiring start to the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 2-4. Although the team recently did pick up a surprising road win over the Milwaukee Bucks, concerns about the Kings' roster-building strategy, or lack thereof, have come to fruition so far this year.

Recently, NBA insider Marc Stein took to X, formerly Twitter, with an update about one name that the Kings have an eye on adding to their roster, albeit with a caveat.

“The Kings are currently carrying a full 15 standard NBA contracts but (NBA insider Jake Fischer) reports below that they have interest in signing free agent center Precious Achiuwa.”

Achiuwa is a talented big man who most recently played for the New York Knicks, seeing sporadic minutes during each of their last two postseason runs. While there are concerns about his durability as well as his instincts on the defensive side of the ball, Achiuwa does have the occasional ability to knock down perimeter shots as well as finish around the rim and run in transition.

Those traits would certainly help make the Kings' offense a bit more versatile as opposed to the steady diet of midrange jumpers that the team is currently clanking off the rim.

A tough start for the Kings

Not many expected the Sacramento Kings to be very good this year, and thus far, the team has made good on those predictions. While the signing of Russell Westbrook will provide the team with some entertaining moments (likely of both the positive and negative variety), there isn't a whole lot in the way of a vision for this Sacramento roster moving forward, as the team doesn't have many young players to be excited about.

Bottoming out in pursuit of a draft pick is also likely off the table for Sacramento since they do have at least a decent amount of talent on their roster, to the point where they could theoretically squeeze their way into the play-in.

The Kings will next take the floor on Monday evening on the road against the Denver Nuggets.