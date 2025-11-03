The Sacramento Kings might be without their leading scorer when they face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, as Zach LaVine has officially landed on the injury report with lower back soreness. LaVine, who’s been one of the few bright spots in the Kings’ uneven start to the season, is currently listed as questionable for the matchup against Denver.

Through six games, LaVine has been electric offensively, averaging 29.5 points per game on 37 minutes a night. His scoring prowess has kept Sacramento competitive amid a string of injuries that have derailed head coach Doug Christie’s early-season rotation.

🏀 SATURDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀 Zach LaVine records his 5th game of 30+ PTS this season as the @SacramentoKings secure the road win! DeMar DeRozan: 29 PTS

Domantas Sabonis: 24 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST

Dennis Schröder: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL

Russell Westbrook: 12 PTS, 10 AST, 2 STL… pic.twitter.com/XtQsAnyRKq — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2025

The Kings sit at 2-4 and could be severely short-handed again, with Keegan Murray (left thumb UCL injury) and Malik Monk (personal reasons) already ruled out, and Dennis Schröder also questionable due to right hip soreness.

If LaVine is unable to go, Sacramento’s offensive responsibilities would fall heavily on DeMar DeRozan's shoulders. Rookie Devin Carter, who is also questionable with right knee soreness, could see increased minutes if cleared to play.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Denver Nuggets enter the contest with a 3-2 record and their own injury concerns. Jamal Murray is listed as probable with left calf tightness, while Cameron Johnson is also probable due to shoulder inflammation.

Denver’s rotation will again rely on Nikola Jokić, who’s been his usual dominant self to open the season, averaging a triple-double and anchoring the Nuggets’ offense.

This matchup between Western Conference contenders has lost a bit of star power with both teams banged up, but the potential duel between LaVine and Murray, if both suit up, could still deliver fireworks. LaVine has been in rhythm all season, scoring efficiently and showing improved shot selection, while Murray is just finding his stride after a cautious start.

For Sacramento, this game offers a chance to build momentum and avoid slipping deeper below .500. But without their leading scorer, the Kings’ uphill battle against Denver’s depth and discipline only gets steeper.