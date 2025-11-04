The Sacramento Kings are making a roster shake-up in their frontcourt. As Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported, the Kings are expected to waive rookie forward Isaac Jones if they can finalize an agreement with free-agent big man Precious Achiuwa.

Shortly after that initial report, ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed that Achiuwa has agreed to a deal with Sacramento, giving the Kings an experienced, athletic presence in the paint.

Free agent Precious Achiuwa has agreed on a deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN. Achiuwa enters his sixth NBA season and gives the Kings immediate rebounding and defensive versatility. pic.twitter.com/8jhqnemZkM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Achiuwa, a former first-round pick (No. 20 overall in 2020), joins the Kings ahead of his sixth NBA season. Known for his rebounding, energy, and defensive versatility, the 26-year-old forward brings exactly what Sacramento has been looking for as they navigate the absence of Keegan Murray, who remains sidelined with a left thumb injury.

The move comes at a crucial time. Sacramento has struggled to find reliable production behind Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine, particularly on the defensive end. Achiuwa's ability to switch across multiple positions and provide physicality near the rim could immediately help solidify the Kings’ rotation.

Jones, meanwhile, appears to be the odd man out. The undrafted rookie out of Washington State impressed during training camp and preseason, but has seen limited opportunities early in the regular season. Despite showing promise as an athletic, high-motor forward, his lack of experience likely factored into the decision as the Kings pursue a win-now approach.

For Achiuwa, this marks a chance to re-establish himself after an uneven 2024 campaign with the New York Knicks. He averaged 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season, thriving in spurts as a defensive anchor and transition finisher.

The Kings currently hold a 2-5 record and are looking to stabilize their lineup amid injuries and rotation shifts. By adding Achiuwa, they’re signaling a clear intent to stay competitive in the Western Conference while ensuring depth around their core of DeMar DeRozan and Sabonis.

If the deal is finalized in the coming days, Achiuwa could be available for Sacramento’s upcoming matchup, potentially giving the Kings a much-needed boost on both ends of the floor.