Factory X head coach Marc Montoya is pushing back hard against allegations linking his gym to an unfolding betting scandal involving UFC featherweight Isaac Dulgarian. In a statement that aired during an interview with Ariel Helwani, Montoya fired back at claims that his camp or its staff had any hand in the controversy that has drawn the attention of the FBI.

Isaac Dulgarian’s coach Marc Montoya addresses the latest gambling allegations: “My gym is being attacked, my integrity is being attacked, and I just want to first and foremost say that we have nothing to do with any of the allegations being brought upon us. I've actually never… pic.twitter.com/1DSuKJIPGa — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

“My gym is being attacked, my integrity is being attacked,” Montoya said. “I just want to first and foremost say we have nothing to do with any of these allegations being brought upon us. I’ve actually never even placed a sports bet in my entire life. I couldn’t tell you how to do it. This is my life’s work, and you can bet your ass that I would never, for any sort of money, sell my integrity or my word, because in life, that’s all you have.”

It was a fiery and emotional response from one of the most respected coaches in the sport. Montoya’s statement comes after reports surfaced late Monday that Dulgarian, the undefeated featherweight prospect fighting out of Factory X, was under official investigation for alleged involvement in suspicious betting activity tied to a UFC event earlier this year.

The investigation expands

Ariel Helwani confirmed during Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour that the FBI is actively investigating Dulgarian’s connection to the betting scandal. According to Helwani, multiple sources indicated that the inquiry began after irregular betting patterns were detected surrounding one of Dulgarian’s past fights. Authorities have not disclosed whether the investigation extends to anyone beyond the fighter himself, but the implications have already rocked the Denver-based Factory X team.

Montoya told Helwani that he had personally spoken with Dulgarian following news of the investigation. During that conversation, the coach said he made a difficult but necessary decision to release the fighter from the team indefinitely. “I spoke to him and told him he’s been released from the team,” Montoya said. “Until this is sorted out, he will not be training under our banner.”

Marc Montoya confirmed on Ariel Helwani’s show that the FBI is investigating Isaac Dulgarian. Said he spoke to him and told him he’s been released from the team at factoryX gym as well. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) November 4, 2025

The move marks a rare public separation within a gym known for its tight-knit community and disciplined approach. Factory X, home to elite athletes like Anthony Smith and Brandon Royval, has built a decade-long reputation as a respected breeding ground for UFC talent. Montoya’s immediate distancing from the situation underscores how seriously he is taking any possible perception of impropriety.

Fallout across the MMA community

Article Continues Below

The scandal arrives at a time when sports betting and MMA have never been more intertwined. Since the UFC’s partnership with major sportsbooks in recent years, the promotion has emphasized transparency by implementing strict anti-betting policies for fighters, coaches, and team affiliates. The UFC even issued internal memos in late 2022 clarifying that all fighters and their close associates were forbidden from wagering on any fights, including events not involving them directly.

Dulgarian’s case, if substantiated, could become one of the most significant betting-related investigations in modern UFC history. While few details have surfaced so far, the very suggestion of FBI involvement has sent shockwaves through the community.

Montoya’s statement, therefore, serves both as a defense and as damage control. “When something like this happens,” said a longtime Factory X affiliate who requested anonymity, “the whole gym feels the blow. But Marc’s made it clear from day one—he doesn’t cut corners. Not with training, and definitely not with ethics.”

Those close to Montoya describe him as a man of principle who demands accountability from everyone within his gym walls. Over the last decade, he’s turned Factory X into one of the premier hubs for high-level UFC coaching. His insistence on character and work ethic has made his athletes some of the most consistent competitors across divisions.

While the UFC has yet to issue a formal statement regarding Dulgarian’s situation, the promotion has historically cooperated with government authorities in cases involving betting irregularities. Montoya’s public disavowal of any personal involvement indicates a proactive effort to preserve Factory X’s spotless record and assure fighters their careers won’t be tainted by association.

For Montoya, this isn’t just about defending his gym—it’s about defending the culture he built. In his words, integrity is non-negotiable. “This is my life’s work,” he repeated. “If you’ve trained with us, you know exactly what we stand for. We work hard. We fight fair. And we teach our guys to handle their business the right way—inside and outside the cage.”

Dulgarian, 5-0 as a professional and considered one of the brighter prospects at 145 pounds, now finds his promising career in limbo. With law enforcement involved, it may be months before more clarity arrives. But one thing is clear—Montoya is unwilling to let anyone question the moral compass of Factory X.

As the investigation unfolds, the MMA world will watch closely. In an era where the line between sport and entertainment grows increasingly thin, transparency and integrity remain the true measures of staying power. For Marc Montoya, those values are now under the brightest of spotlights—and he appears ready to fight for them with the same ferocity he’s demanded from every athlete who’s ever stepped through his gym’s doors.