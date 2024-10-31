ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Edmonton Main Card is finally here and we’re set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for this opening scrap in the UFC’s Welterweight (170) Division. Mike Malott will represent Canada as he takes on Houston’s Trevin Giles in a certified banger. Check out our UFC odds series for our Malott-Giles prediction and pick.

Mike Malott (10-2-1) comes in with a 3-1 UFC record since 2022. The longtime MMA coach has made the swift transition back to fighting at a high level and he’ll have to overcome a loss to Neil Magny during his most recent bout. Nevertheless, he’ll fight in front of his home country fans as the betting favorite. Malott stands 6’1″ with a 73-inch reach.

Trevin Giles (16-6) has gone 7-6 since joining the roster in 2017. He’s gone just 2-4 over his last six fights and comes into this one following back-to-back losses to Gabriel Bonfim and Carlos Prates. Now, he’ll look to bounce back as he usually does the underdog in hostile territory. Giles stands 6’0″ with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Edmonton Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Edmonton Odds: Mike Malott-Trevin Giles Odds

Mike Malott: -285

Trevin Giles: +230

Over 1.5 rounds: -154

Under 1.5 rounds: +120

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Mike Malott Will Win

After a blistering 3-0 start to his UFC tenure that included two wins by submission, Mike Malott will have to regroup and find his way back into the win column following his first UFC loss. Knowing that this fight is taking place in Canada, Mike Malott will undoubtedly benefit from the crowd’s energy as he’s an extremely emotional competitor. He’s also very intelligent and won’t put himself into bad spots given what happened during his last outing.

Expand Tweet



After going through some wholesale changes within his camp, we should be getting an improved and more determined version of Malott this time around. He ended his last bout by tiring out and unable to give himself a chance on the scorecards, so he’s planning on a more definitive result this time around as he looks to get back on track. Expect a high intensity pace and attitude as he feeds off the crowd in this one.

Why Trevin Giles Will Win

Trevin Giles was finished during his last two fights, but it’s worth noting that he lost those against very tough competition against up-and-coming fighters. The positive note is that Giles has never lost three fights consecutively and has been able to bounce back with a big performance following situations like these. He’s certainly the more experienced UFC talent and people sleep on the face that he’s well-rounded in just about every area with six KO wins and five wins by submission.

Expand Tweet



Giles has always been willing to stand in front of his opponent and trade shots as he throws significant strikes with 55% accuracy while defending 58% of the strikes coming back his way. With this potentially becoming a brawl, Giles will have to focus on his defensive efforts in countering Malott and landing his strikes cleanly. Expect Giles to not step back from the pressure as he meets his opponent head-on.

Final Mike Malott-Trevin Giles Prediction & Pick

We’ll have an exciting scrap to open the UFC Edmonton Main Card and both of these welterweight competitors have a flair for finishing the fight. Both men are also coming into this fight following a loss and we’ll see how both can respond following a full camp and a new hunger to get back into the cage.

Mike Malott is the favorite here due to his determination and ability to walk through adversity, so it’ll be interesting to see what changes he’s made following his loss. Trevin Giles is no easy opponent, however, and he’ll be right in Malott’s face to return the favor.

Still, I think Mike Malott’s ability to run through punches and get in close to his opponent is what should give him the advantage during this fight. He’s not likely to leave Canada with back-to-back losses, so we like his chances to finish this fight inside of the distance. Take a look at his submission props as his opponent has lost three times due to the method.

Final Mike Malott-Trevin Giles Prediction & Pick: Mike Malott (-285)