Mike McCarthy is a great NFL coach who is proving it season after season. Having led an NFL team to a Super Bowl victory once in his career (the 2010 Green Bay Packers), McCarthy missed the postseason just five times in his 16-year tenure in the NFL. While he is leading the Dallas Cowboys now, his tenure coaching the Packers is the most famous part of his NFL story. Now that the veteran coach has taken the Cowboys into the playoffs and a wild card matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, let’s look at Mike McCarthy’s net worth in 2023.

Mike McCarthy’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $9 million

Mike McCarthy is not up there with the richest coaches, but Mike McCarthy’s net worth in 2023 is still estimated to be around $9 million, according to many sources including All Famous Birthdays. The vast majority of that comes from his ongoing deal with the Dallas Cowboys, the team he began coaching in 2020. There is no estimate out there about the money involved with the contract, but we do know that it is a five-year deal. When McCarthy was having some issues prior to this season, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones came out and publicly supported his coach. Before we go into his NFL career, let’s look at how Mike McCarthy got here.

Mike McCarthy was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in November of 1963. His playing career is not worth mentioning much; he played for only a few seasons as a tight end for an NAIA school in Kansas. However, he did pursue his coaching dream right out of college. He finished his college years with a degree in business administration in 1987. In the same year, he became a graduate assistant at Fort Hays State, working with linebackers. During his collegiate coaching career, he was a graduate assistant at Pittsburgh, where he was also the wide receiver coach. Then it was time to move on to the pros.

Despite starting his NFL coaching career all the way back in 1993, Mike McCarthy did not get an opportunity to be a head coach until 2006. Before taking over the Packers job that year, he spent 12 years at four different locations, performing in three different roles. His first job was with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was the offensive quality control coach for two years, and then quarterback coach for three years. At Green Bay, where he later rose to the top spot, he worked for a year as a quarterback coach in 1999. Before moving on to head coaching, he spent the next six years as offensive coordinator for two franchises, five years for the New Orleans Saints and a single season for the San Francisco 49ers. When the call for a head coaching position came, McCarthy was ready to move on.

In Green Bay, Mike McCarthy started poorly in his first season, but then coached well for the next 10 years, with an exception of the third year. Overall, McCarthy led the Packers, together with legendary quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, to eight straight playoff appearances and nine in 10 years. He also won the NFC North for six years, made at least the second round of the playoffs in seven appearances, and the NFC Championship Game in four appearances. Of course, his Packers record also includes a Super Bowl win in the 2010 season (SB XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers), to top off a great coaching tenure in Wisconsin.

All good things come to an end, however, and McCarthy was fired in 2018 after a 3-7 start to the season. After taking 2019 off, he found his opening. Jerry Jones needed a new coach in Dallas, where Mike McCarthy would continue his coaching journey in the NFL. The Cowboys did not perform well in his first season, but McCarthy has now coached the Cowboys to two 12-5 seasons, which is no small thing. It is interesting to note that when McCarthy was being interviewed for the vacant job in Dallas, the interview was 12 hours long. McCarthy shared a story, upon getting the job, that he lied to the Cowboys executives about watching every play of NFL football in 2019, the year he was not employed.

His first Cowboys playoff game ended in controversy, creating a bitter end to the 2021 season in Dallas. With 14 seconds to go in the wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers, Mike McCarthy called a quarterback draw with no timeouts, and he was widely criticized for this. The clock ran out and the 49ers won the game and moved on to the divisional round. Jerry Jones stood by him, but there’s no question that Cowboys executives and fans expect more. Another blunder like that might mean the premature end of the five-year contract he signed in 2020, so McCarthy will certainly do everything to get the Cowboys further in the postseason.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Mike McCarthy’s net worth in 2023?