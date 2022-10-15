Mike McDaniel channels inner Dustin Johnson, drops hilarious sarcastic bomb on media

First-year Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is a far cry from old-school coaches that used to intimidate players and the media with their serious, non-smiling ways. McDaniel has been branded as an innovator, and perhaps he should also be labeled as something of a comedian.

Mike McDaniel with a shocking request of the media prior to his Friday presser. pic.twitter.com/lhltdcd76M — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 14, 2022

McDaniel met with the media on Friday, and before the assembled press could ask any questions, Miami head coach had a request. “It’s Friday, and the game is Sunday,” McDaniel explained. “Do you think we could talk about the Minnesota Vikings?”

The Vikings are Miami’s opponent in Week 6, but nearly all questions leading up to the most recent media session had concerned the Dolphins quarterback situation. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have landed in the concussion protocol, and that makes third-stringer Skylar Thompson the expected starter.

McDaniel’s tone was sarcastic, and it brought to mind golfer Dustin Johnson’s response when he was asked about the controversial LIV golf tour after he had earned $30 million with the organization in four months.

“I really regret my decision to come here,” Johnson joked. “It’s just so terrible. I’m sitting there last night thinking about it, it was really bothering me a lot. Yeah, just can’t get over it.”

Mike McDaniel was clearly interested in changing the discussion because the 4-1 Vikings represent a challenge for the Dolphins. After winning the first three games of the season, the Dolphins have lost their last two and McDaniel wants to see his team get back on the winning track.

While Thompson is inexperienced, he has completed 19 of 33 passes this season. There is a chance that Bridgewater will be active against the Vikings after participating fully in practice.