The Texas Rangers have clearly changed their organizational philosophy. They invested a fortune and won their first-ever World Series title for their efforts, but after back-to-back seasons without a trip to the playoffs, management does not seem incredibly eager to go all in again. Instead of hunting big-time free agents, Texas' focus is more on maintaining stability without breaking the bank. Re-signing Chris Martin suggests as much.

The Rangers and the right-handed relief pitcher are in agreement on a one-year contract, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. Martin, an Arlington native, posted a 2.98 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings of work last season. He has loads of experience and a top-15 Cy Young finish to his name. President of baseball operations Chris Young presumably believes the 39-year-old can reinforce the franchise's pitching-first identity.

Texas has had an interesting offseason, to say the least. The 2023 champions swapped Marcus Semien for Brandon Nimmo, moved on from Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim, were linked to Corey Seager trade rumors and signed catcher Danny Jansen to a two-year, $14.5 million contract (comes with a mutual option). Fans are not certain which direction the Rangers are heading in, but reuniting with Chris Martin is sure to please the masses.

The 2021 champ returns to a bullpen that was quite impressive this year. If Texas is not going to make a huge addition to the lineup, the next best thing it can do is commit to its pitching staff. Much like last season, this club will probably go as far as its hurlers can take it. Ideally, that strategy will yield better results in 2026.