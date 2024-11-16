The much-anticipated fight between “Iron” Mike Tyson and Jake Paul may not have delivered the fun bout that many had expected, but the event itself still gave birth to an instant classic of a moment. Prior to the main event of the evening, Tyson was interviewed in the locker room regarding his thoughts on the bout. But it wasn't the interview itself that grabbed the headlines, as following the locker room interaction, the camera accidentally showed a shot of Tyson's bare backside as he was walking away — much to the laughter of fans on social media.

Expand Tweet

There aren't too many restrictions on the broadcast of the Paul-Tyson event given that it was being streamed on Netflix. Regardless, millions of fans tuned in to see Tyson return to the ring for the first time in 19 years — to see whether or not the 58-year-old had it. Instead, they saw even more of Tyson than they bargained for.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

“How is Mike Tyson’s bare a** cheeks gonna be the most memorable takeaway from tonight,” @darthwebhead wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“all mike tyson did was show us his a** tonight🤣🤣,” @blacindie_mia added.

“When the best part of the event is seeing Mike Tyson’s A** you know there’s a problem,” @PatrickButler00 furthered.

The fight between Tyson and Paul may not have been very memorable in the end. All everyone was hoping for by the end of the match was that Tyson was going to make it out of there in one piece — which, to his credit, he did. Regardless, Tyson left everyone a memory they won't soon forget — tattooing the visual of his backside in the minds of the millions who tuned in.

Mike Tyson barely hangs on in unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul

Credit must go where credit is due: Mike Tyson, in his first official bout in 19 years, showed in the first two rounds of his clash against Jake Paul that his fists do still pack a punch.

However, it didn't take long for Tyson to lose his legs. Paul was toying with him for the final six rounds of the bout, and in the end, Paul simply decided to fight smart and not open up the possibility of a lucky punch from Iron Mike.

This fight, however, did not make for entertaining viewing. It was tough to watch Tyson struggle to get punches off, but at the very least, he manages to survive for the entirety of the 16-minute, eight-round fight.