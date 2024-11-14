The November 15, 2024 bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is set. However, Colin Cowherd believes that the former boxing champion of the world has a clear advantage over his opponent.



“Eight rounds, two minutes, 16 minutes of total fighting… I would take the pro athlete over the hard-working, tough guy, YouTuber, businessman,” Cowherd said. “He (Tyson) agreed to two-minute rounds, which I think is an advantage for Tyson. He can come out swinging. The advantage for Tyson is a shorter fight.”

Tyson is 58 years old and hasn't won a boxing match since 2003. Paul, on the other hand, has been on a rampage. He's defeated former UFC fighters and fellow YouTubers while scoring knockout wins in four of his first five bouts. However, he hasn't squared off against a legitimate boxer, let alone someone of Tyson's caliber.

Regardless, jabs have been thrown at one another before the fight. For instance, Paul bought $200,000 ear coverings to mock Tyson after he bit Evander Holyfield's ear during their boxing match in 1997.

Colin Cowherd's prediction of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul could come true

Tyson was one of the most dominant boxers in recent history. For the next three-plus years, Tyson amassed a record of 10-0 with nine KOs, unified all the title belts, and became undisputed champion. He landed 16.3 of 34.5 punches per round (47.2%, nearly 15% higher than the heavyweight division average).

Not to mention, there's an age discrepancy between the two fighters. They're 31 years apart, and Tyson was boxing before Paul was born. So much so that Tyson was 45-2 with 39 KOs when Paul was born in January 1997. With all of the trash-talking, the fight should be an interesting one.

While the former undisputed champion is known for his power, age may catch up to him. However, as Cowherd mentioned, having a quicker fight could pay dividends for him. Also, Tyson mentioned he's going to bring the devil with him to the fight. As his nickname suggests, Tyson was the ‘badest man on the planet' during his prime.

The outcome could provide criticism from both sides. For starters, boxing purists have believed Paul's performance through the sport downplays their success. If he defeated Tyson, it could be viewed as defeating someone who hasn't boxed in years. For Tyson, it could be a symbol that he's done boxing. While he's not the dominant champion he once was, he could still hold his own. No matter what the result is, this fight could spark conversations, whether good or bad, for years to come.