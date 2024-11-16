The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight was a massive disappointment for boxing fans who tuned in hoping to catch a glimpse of “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

Although the fight didn't live up to the hype and Tyson, arguably the most exciting boxer of all time, lost in a snooze fest, “Iron” Mike still won by just getting healthy enough to step into the ring according to a tweet he posted Saturday afternoon.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” Tyson wrote on X, formerly Twitter, about 14 hours after the fight ended. “I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you”

The initial Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight was scheduled for July 20, but in May of this year, the 58-year-old fighter experienced a health issue that he and his team would tell the press was an ulcer flareup. However, after Tyson's post, it seems as though the health issue was much more serious than his camp let on.

It's great to hear that Tyson has seemingly overcome his health issues, and it is certainly impressive for any 58-year-old to get in a boxing ring with a 27-year-old opponent. However, even the Netflix announcers couldn't help reiterating multiple times during the broadcast how “sad” it was to see a once great boxer slowly limping around the ring.

Paul ultimately won the fight by unanimous decision 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.