In the late 1980s-early 1990s, Mike Tyson was one of the most well-known athletes in the world. One of the greatest boxers ever, Tyson transcended the sport and became a global celebrity. Jake Paul has also transcended what he is known for. Originally a Youtuber and social media influencer, Paul has taken over the world of boxing and become arguably the biggest name in the sport today.

Now, the two are slated to face each other in the boxing ring; Tyson at age 58, and Paul as someone trying to further establish a legacy with the gloves on. It is certainly a unique matchup and unlike anything we've seen before, but the world is mesmerized by this bout, which has everyone wondering how to watch it. In this article, we are going to detail everything that you need to know about Tyson vs. Paul.

When and where is Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul?

As one of the biggest boxing matches in recent memory, it only makes sense that Tyson vs. Paul will be held at one of the biggest sports venues in the world. The fight is set for Friday, Nov. 15th, and will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The main card will start at 8 P.M. ET, and the prelims will start at 5:30 P.M. ET.

How to watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Everything about this boxing bout is unique, including how you can watch it. Rather than being a pay-per-view event like most boxing matches are, Tyson vs. Paul will be free for everyone subscribed to Netflix.

Date: Friday, Nov. 15 | Time: 8 P.M. ET (main card)

Location: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

How to watch: Netflix

Tyson vs. Paul fight card

Main card:

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, heavyweight – eight rounds (main event)

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, women's junior welterweight (championship bout) – 10 rounds for Taylor's undisputed championship

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes, middleweight – six rounds

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos, welterweight (championship bout) – 12 rounds for Barrios' WBC welterweight belt

Prelims:

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool, women's super middleweight (championship bout) – 10 rounds for vacant WBO title

Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell, featherweight – eight rounds

Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica, lightweight – 10 rounds

Preview/storylines

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match is one of the most polarizing and controversial matches not just in boxing history, but in modern athletics. For starters, Tyson is 58 years old. His prime was over 30 years ago, and putting a near-senior citizen in the boxing ring is certainly an interesting proposition, especially considering Paul is only 27 years old.

This is Mike Tyson, though. Tyson has received the nicknames “Iron Mike” and “The Baddest Man on the Planet” for a reason. Tyson was both the youngest Heavyweight Champion ever and the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC, and IBF belts simultaneously. In his prime, Tyson was known to win fights before they even started because he put so much fear into his opponents because of his unmatched knockout power.

Tyson's career was filled with controversy and dark moments, though. He served three years in prison during his boxing prime after being convicted of rape, and he was later responsible for the most notorious moment in boxing history when he bit Evander Holyfield's ear.

Paul is a polarizing figure in his own right. He has been nicknamed “The Problem Child” because of his frequency for talking trash and ability to rub people the wrong way. Additionally, his boxing resume is filled with wins over non-boxers, such as NBA player Nate Robinson and MMA fighters Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, and Tyron Woodley. The only “real boxer” Paul has faced was the younger brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury, and he lost.

Even so, Paul is bringing more and more eyes to the sport of boxing, and he is improving with every fight. He is up to a 10-1 record now, and he has shown impressive knockout power. Additionally, he is a genius when it comes to fight promotion.

Tyson and Paul's match was originally scheduled for July 20, 2024, but the fight had to be postponed because Tyson was forced to rest after an ulcer flare-up, which further brought up concerns for some over a 58-year-old participating in one of the biggest boxing matches of the 21st century.

Tyson appears ready to go, though. Training videos have proven he still has something left in the tank, and a 2020 exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. served as somewhat of a warm-up to this match. Tyson is 50-6 with 44 knockouts overall in his career. The bout will be eight rounds long and fought with 14-ounce gloves, both of which should help Tyson to some degree. Still, his younger counterpart will be the heavy favorite in this match.