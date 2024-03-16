Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is delivering a strong message for Jake Paul as they gear up for their highly-anticipated showdown in Texas this July. Tyson shared a training video on Friday, accompanied by the caption “#PaulTyson,” as he talked into the camera, “You still wanna f–k with me?”
Dubbed “the baddest man on the planet,” Tyson's training videos have left a lasting impression on fans, drawing thousands of comments on social media, with pretty much all of them echoing a consistent theme of awe and admiration.
One fan replied: “No thanks! Have a great day Sir!”
At 57 years old, “Iron” Mike is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the upcoming fight against Paul.
Their upcoming boxing match was not on anyone’s bingo card this year when it came to fights people expected to happen. Paul is 30 years younger than Tyson is, but their revealed bout has drawn quite a bit of attention from among fans.
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's past fights
The six-time heavyweight champion's last professional boxing match was against Kevin McBride in 2005, with his most recent victory being a KO triumph over Clifford Etienne in 2003. Tyson's return to the ring was marked by a 2020 exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a draw.
Tyson shared a series of training clips on X with his 5.9 million followers, garnering admiration from boxing enthusiasts. Despite his age, Tyson displays agility and remarkable fitness, showcasing his dedication to preparing for the upcoming fight.
Paul's boxing journey commenced in 2018 with a match against fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji. This debut occurred on the same day that his older brother, Logan Paul, squared off against KSI in a highly publicized event.
The social media influencer entered the professional boxing scene in 2020, boasting a career record of nine wins and one loss, facing notable opponents like Tommy Fury and former UFC standout Nate Diaz. However, Tyson represents the highest-profile challenge of his burgeoning career.
While specific details about the fight remain uncertain, it is now known that the fighters will not be wearing headgear as previously suggested. The showdown is set to unfold at the iconic AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, boasting a massive seating capacity of 105,000.