The Utah Hockey Club have made some major moves ahead of their debut NHL season. Their biggest move came on the final day of the 2024 NHL Draft. Utah Hockey Club traded for Mikhail Sergachev in a blockbuster deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning received Conor Geekie, JJ Moser, and two draft picks in this deal.

On Friday, Sergachev spoke to the media for the first time after the trade. He mentioned that this was not a move he expected to happen. That said, the two-time Stanley Cup champion is looking forward to playing a big role with one of the more exciting young teams in the NHL.

“At first, I was in shock. I didn't expect it,” the Utah HC star said, via NHL.com. “Talking to my agent, talking to some players, and talking to [Clayton] Keller, everybody said great things about Utah and the new franchise. It's pretty amazing, honestly. The whole setup, the city. I'm very excited. It's a big opportunity for me to prove myself, being a leader. I’m looking forward to it.”

Mikhail Sergachev adds experience to Utah HC

The Utah Hockey Club entered the offseason needing to reach the salary cap floor. This gave them the flexibility to make a big move. Adding Sergachev to the lineup certainly qualifies as a big move. While the two-time Stanley Cup winner struggled with injuries in 2023-24, he is a dynamic presence on the blueline when he is healthy. This is something Utah HC recognized when making this move.

“We are in a situation where we want a proven player,” said Utah head coach Andre Tourigny on Friday, via NHL.com. “Sergey is exactly that kind of player. He's been in championship games, been in pressure games. He was one of those guys who was on the ice in those big moments… We still have a young group of defensemen. He will bring experience.”

Sergachev is one of two major trade acquisitions on the Utah blueline. The other is veteran rearguard John Marino, who came over from the New Jersey Devils. These two veterans join promising younger options such as Sean Durzi and Juuso Valimaki. All in all, Utah Hockey Club could have a sneakily good defensive group this upcoming season.

Sergachev is going to provide a ton of offense from the point in addition to improved defense. But he also plays with a physical edge that can make life difficult for opposing players. Overall, though, he hopes his aggressive style of play can help his team this upcoming season.

“Obviously I love hitting, but you try to be smart about that when you play 25, 27, or 23 minutes,” Sergachev said, via NHL.com. “I'm just going to use my legs, use my speed, and when I need to, I'm going to lay a hit. But for me, it's not all about that. It's about being aggressive everywhere, not just on defense, but on offense, too.”