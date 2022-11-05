Miles Bridges’ court case officially came to an end on Thursday after the Charlotte Hornets star pleaded no contest to the domestic violence charges that was filed against him by his ex-girlfriend. She accused Bridges of physically assaulting her in front of their two children, which is also likely why the 24-year-old was also slapped with child abuse charges.

Bridges’ ex-girlfriend, Mychelle Johnson, has now broken her silence amid the court’s recent decision to sanction the Hornets stud with three years probation and no jail time. According to Johnson, she never really wanted Bridges to get locked up in the first place (h/t NBA Central on Twitter):

“I have been trying to help this person during the situation the best that I can for the sake of my children,” Johnson said. “… So, for months, I have been really fighting for him with my lawyer the best and respectable and cautious way that me and my lawyer could to where hopefully he will eventually get help and be better for my children. I never necessarily thought that jail time would help him. I feel like he needed more serious help. Like therapy and the drug s–t.”

It sounds like Johnson is speaking from a place of love here, as she hopes for the best for Miles Bridges. This doesn’t necessarily mean that she still cares for him, but as she said, Johnson just wants her kids to have a father figure around — something that probably won’t happen unless the Hornets forward is able to deal with his demons, so to speak.

As for his NBA career, Bridges still remains jobless right now. He was touted as one of the biggest names in this past summer’s free agency window, but his actions guaranteed that this wouldn’t be the case. With all the uncertainty surrounding his current state, no team in the league is willing to risk signing this man.