Miles College pulled off a massive 21-17 upset win over Division I rival Alabama State University. The game was a defensive battle for the Golden Bears, as Alabama State ended the game with more passing yards (210) and more rushing yards (190). However, Miles was more efficient when they had the ball on offense. They finished the game with more 1st down completions (19), more 3rd down conversions (7-15), ran 68 offensive plays to Alabama State's 53, and averaged 14 yards per completion.

The Golden Bears dominated the time of possession (34:11) and scored on all three of their trips to the Red Zone. Miles College was led by starting quarterback Edwin Kleinpeter, who finished the game throwing for 164 yards on 11-20 passing with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. His favorite target on the day was Jaih Andrews, who had 6 receptions on 9 targets for 95 yards and 1 touchdown. Alabama State quarterback Demetrius Davis threw for 151 yards on 14-23 passing and 1 touchdown but threw two interceptions.

Davis was replaced by Sophomore quarterback Damon Stewart in the final stretch of the game. Stewart threw a costly interception that was caught by Miles College defensive back Jamarius Brown that led to the loss as Miles College proceeded to drain the clock and secure the win.

The Hornets were able to force a Miles College punt and got the ball back with 2:15 remaining in the game. After starting a successful drive, Alabama State was called for a holding penalty that pushed them back 10 yards to Miles College's 46-yard line. Stewart and the Hornets had to go 16 yards to get the first down and were unable to in three tries, including a 4th down attempt. They turned the ball over on downs and Miles College ran the clock out to solidify the huge upset.

Miles College looks for another upset as they play the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff next Saturday at 6 PM EST. Alabama State looks to rebound after an early bye week against red-hot SWAC East foe Florida A&M on September 23rd at 6 PM EST. The game will air on ESPN+