Miley Cyrus revisits her past relationship with Liam Hemsworth, specifically when she knew their marriage would not work out. The “Flowers” singer continues to document important life events on her TikTok series “Used To Be Young.”

“So Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam's commitment to be married just really came from—a place of love first, because we've been together for 10 years—but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could.”

“The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship. So that was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first,” Miley continued. “I guess that's why it's now so important to me for that not to be the case. The human comes first.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth got married in 2018 and the following year, Hemsworth reportedly filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In another, “Used To Be Young” TikTok video she told the story of how she fell in love with him on the set of “The Last Song.”

“I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special,” she shared about working together on ‘The Last Song.' It “was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life.”

“The chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship,” Miley Cyrus said in the TikTok.

Now, Cyrus is dating musician Maxx Morando and Hemsworth is dating model Gabriella Brooks.