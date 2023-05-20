Miley Cyrus breaks her silence on how she met her boyfriend Maxx Morando. The ‘Hannah Montana’ alum told British Vogue in an interview published Thursday (May 18) on how it all started.

“We got put on a blind date,” she said adding, “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him,” she clarified.

“I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave,’” she said of their first meeting.

Cyrus and Morando started dating in 2021. The couple first sparked romance rumors in November 2021 when they were seen together at the Gucci Love Parade runway show.

A source told E! News last October that their relationship was going well.

“Miley and Maxx are still going strong and their relationship is very serious,” the insider spilled at the time.

“They have been together for about a year now and Miley is really happy. Everyone in her family loves them together and thinks they mesh really well.”

The source added that Miley was “in a good place.”

Cyrus was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020. The couple ended up in August 2019 after their secret wedding in December 2018.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told People. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

After Hemsworth, the “We Can’t Stop” singer Brody Jenner’s ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter before dating Cody Simpson for 10 months which ended in 2020.