Miley Cyrus is walking down memory lane. In a recent TikTok, the “Hannah Montana” alum recalled the time she met her husband Liam Hemsworth. The two caught each other's eyes on the set of “The Last Song.”

Cyrus wanted to break free of “Hannah Montana” and while she owed Disney another feature film under her contract, Nicholas Sparks –who is known for his writing on “The Notebook” starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling– and Jeff Van Wie wrote the 2010 film.

“In 2008, I had to do another feature film for Disney,” she explained. “And I didn't want it to be a part of Hannah Montana. Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie.”

“And we had gotten it down from thousands to the final three,” she noted, “and Liam was a part of those three.”

“I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special,” she shared about working together on ‘The Last Song' “was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life.”

“The chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship,” Miley Cyrus said in the TikTok.

The couple was on and off throughout almost nine years beginning in 2010. They began dating after the film which was released in 2010, and then got engaged in 2012 and later called off their engagement a year later. They later got back together in 2016 and finally got married in 2018. Unfortunately the following year, Hemsworth reportedly filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” the representative said at the time in a statement. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Now, each of them are in new relationships. Liam Hemsworth is now dating model Gabriella Brooks and the “Wrecking Ball” singer is now dating musician Maxx Morando.

Take a look at the TikTok below: