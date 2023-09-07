In a rare moment since their divorce, Miley Cyrus gets real about why her marriage with Liam Hemsworth ended. In her “Used to Be Young” TikTok series, the “Flowers” singer shared a personal and reflective side of her life. And her marriage with Hemsworth was not spared.

Cyrus revealed that the turning point occurred during the Glastonbury music festival in June 2019. Despite their ten-year relationship and a December 2018 wedding, the California wildfires strained their bond beyond repair. It reportedly ravaged their home in November 2018.

“The day of the [Glastonbury] show was the day I had decided it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship.”

Miley Cyrus further explained that her marriage with Liam Hemsworth was a decision driven by both love and the trauma of rebuilding their lives post-fire. She also acknowledged her career often took precedence over her personal life during that time, a pattern she's determined to reverse.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that not to be the case — that the human comes first.”

Following her performance at Glastonbury, Hemsworth filed for divorce in August 2019. They finalized their separation in early 2020.

But Cyrus didn't dwell much on the divorce. She also shared heartwarming moments from her relationship with Hemsworth. How they first met on the set of the 2010 romance film “The Last Song.” And the undeniable chemistry they shared.

Miley Cyrus concluded a recall of having a magical house she once shared during marriage with Liam Hemsworth.