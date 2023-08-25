Miley Cyrus sure knows how to make us feel like we “Used To Be Young” in her new music video.

After years of controversial choices in music, style, and performances, the pop icon has now acknowledged that her “wild” years are now well behind her.

In a press release, Miley Cyrus says, “This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are, and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future,” according to People.

“Used To Be Young” shows Miley in a Mickey Mouse shirt in homage to her Disney days as Hannah Montana. However, any Miley Cyrus fan can spot that the chords and the way the music video was shot are throwbacks to one of her popular songs, “The Climb.”

The former Disney star mentions in an Instagram post that she wrote the song two years ago during the beginning of her ESV.

“It was at a time I felt misunderstood,” says the pop star.

“I know I used to be crazy / Messed up, but God was it fun / I know I used to be wild / That's 'cause I used to be young,” she sings on the track. “Those wasted nights are not wasted / I remember every one / I know I used to be crazy / That's 'cause I used to be young.”

The song’s lyrics tell a story about the pop star’s past “wilder” times and how she has now grown from the person Miley once was.

“Used To Be Young” by Miley Cyrus is now out on all platforms. If you’re looking for something to cry to old memories to, you should probably go and check it out. If you want to have a little fun, try singing “The Climb” while this plays. You'll hear how parallel they are.