The MLB playoffs are underway as the Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros got things started on Tuesday afternoon. The Wild Card round is happening this week, and we have matchups between the Tigers and Astros, Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres. It’s going to be a fun week, and the Mets and Brewers will start their best of three series at 5:30 ET/4:30 CT.

This is going to be a fun series. The Brewers are coming into this series as the favorite as they are a division winner, and they will also host this series. There are just three games in the series, and there are no days off, so it doesn’t make sense to give both teams a home game.

The Mets just clinched their playoff spot on Monday as they had a double header with the Braves. Both teams needed one win to secure a spot in the playoffs, and after the Mets won the first game, they rested some starters and the Braves won the second game, eliminating the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After starting the season off very poorly, the Mets have put together a very impressive turnaround. It looked like this team had no chance to make a run to the playoffs, but they did a great job flipping the script, and they are in.

Milwaukee, on the other hand, has been playing good baseball consistently all year long, and they easily won the NL Central division. Now, they are hosting this series and most people are expecting them to advance to the NLDS. It should be a good series, and here are a few predictions for it:

The Mets will take game one

The Mets are going to put the favorite in a difficult position as they are going to take game one on Tuesday. New York is coming into this game on zero days rest as they played those two games against the Braves on Monday, and they are going to ride the momentum to a game one win. In these three game series, the first game is obviously a crucial one. The Brewers will have their backs against the wall after Tuesday.

Francisco Lindor will hit two home runs in the series

Francisco Lindor has been one of the best players in the MLB and he is the most important player on this Mets team, and he is going to continue to rise to the occasion. Lindor is going to play well enough to get this New York team a win in the series, but he will need some help. Lindor is going to go deep a couple different times in this series.

The Brewers will win in three after losing game one

The Brewers will have their backs against the wall after losing game one on Tuesday night, but they will find a way to get it done in game two on Wednesday. They aren’t going to let the Mets come in and win in two games. This one will go to three games, and the Brewers will end up getting it done to advance to the NLDS. This is going to be a good series.

Game one of this series will be at 5:30 ET/4:30 CT on Tuesday afternoon from American Family Field in Milwaukee. All three games will be played there, and all three will begin at the same time. All three games will be airing on ESPN. If one team wins both games one and two, the series will be over and game three will not be played.