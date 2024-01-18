Kate McKinnon (SNL, Barbie) has joined the cast of Warner Bros' Minecraft film.

Right after the upcoming Minecraft film added Jennifer Coolidge, they have added an SNL and Barbie star Kate McKinnon. They will join the likes of Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and Emma Myers in the ensemble.

SNL alum

Deadline, who has been on the beat of the new film, reported that Kate McKinnon has joined the cast of Minecraft. Jemaine Clement also joined the cast according to the new report.

They added that Domain has boarded the project as a co-financier of the film.

The cast for Jared Hess' upcoming film is looking stacked. Momoa will lead the film along with Black, Myers, and Coolidge. Also confirmed for the cast are Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene Hansen.

The film is the first feature swing at an adaptation of the popular video game series. In fact, it's one of the most popular video games ever. Minecraft is currently shooting in New Zealand at the moment. Warner Bros will produce and distribute the film.

Kate McKinnon is largely associated with her time on Saturday Night Live (SNL). She was featured on the show for a decade between 2012 and 2022. That landed her a couple of Emmy wins and several other nominations.

Outside of her SNL tenure, McKinnon also made a splash in feature films including The Angry Birds Movie, Ghostbusters, and The Spy Who Dumped. She had more dramatic roles in the likes of Yesterday and Bombshell.

In 2023, McKinnon starred in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. She played “Weird” Barbie, one of the many variants of the doll featured in the film. Now, she will step into yet another IP, Minecraft, for the upcoming film.