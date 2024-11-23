The Minnesota football team is amid an intense Big Ten showdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Golden Gophers challenged the Nittany Lions early, earning a 19-16 lead by halftime. However, just before the halfway mark, Minnesota scored an impressive touchdown from a trick play that junior tight end Jamison Greers capped off.

The game was tied 10-10, and the Gophers had the ball in a first-and-10 situation. Minnesota ran a flea flicker that tricked the mighty Penn State football defense, resulting in a wide-open touchdown catch for Greers, as seen via CBS Sports on X (formerly Twitter):

Jamison Greers ended the first half with 21 yards. He will likely continue to play a role in Minnesota's offense for the rest of the game.

The Golden Gophers entered Saturday's game with a 6-4 record. They came off a tough 26-19 loss to Rutgers in their last matchup. However, before that, Minnesota beat the No. 24-ranked Illinois football squad 25-17 in another Big Ten thriller. One of the most impressive parts of the Golden Gophers' win was they took a big offensive line hit from Tyler Cooper being ruled out of the game.

If Minnesota continues its strong efforts against Penn State, fans could see the squad land another big conference upset.

James Franklin's Nittany Lions possessed a 9-1 record going into the matchup. Penn State wants to keep its hopes of a Big Ten title game birth alive, and they will need to beat the Golden Gophers to do it. Yet, as seen, Minnesota is not going down without a fight.

The Golden Gophers would love nothing more than to spoil Penn State's conference record. Minnesota must lock in during the final periods of Saturday's game to come away with a win. If they stay focused on both sides of the ball, they can get the job done.