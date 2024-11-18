The Penn State Nittany Lions are not likely to play in the Big Ten football championship game in a few weeks at Lucas Oil Stadium. But it's not impossible.

Penn State has to contend with the Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Ohio State Buckeyes either tied or ahead of them in the standings. Oregon is No. 1 in the country and has just one game remaining against a mediocre Washington Huskies team. Meanwhile either Ohio State or Indiana is likely to win its last two games to secure the other spot.

Let's say that doesn't happen. Let's say Indiana beats Ohio State then loses to 1-9 Purdue — it seems unlikely, but just make up your own bizarre catastrophe that could possible allow that to happen. In that case, Penn State would make the Big Ten title game.

Gene Ross at Ohio State blog Land Grant Holy Land broke it down.

“The Buckeyes would be out at 7-2 in-conference, whereas the Hoosiers and Nittany Lions would own equal 8-1 B1G records, also with identical records against common opponents (3-1 against Ohio State, Purdue, UCLA and Washington),” Ross wrote. “It would then come down to the best cumulative conference winning percentage of all conference opponents, which favors Penn State and gets James Franklin's group to Indy.”

Penn State angles for College Football Playoff positioning

Whether the Nittany Lions end up in the Big Ten title game or not, they're setting themselves up nicely for the College Football Playoff. In fact, it could work out better for them to not make the conference title game.

Sure, if Penn State wins the Big Ten championship, it will get a first-round bye. But that game would be a coin flip at best. The Nittany Lions could also win out, stay at home and rest during Big Ten title week, then still get a home game in the first round.

Penn State was the No. 6 seed in the playoff committee's seed reveal last week, which would put them at home against the 11 seed, Ole Miss. The winner of that game would play the 3 seed the next week.

The Nittany Lions have two regular season games remaining — at Minnesota this coming weekend and at home against Maryland on Senior Day. Penn State opened as 12.5-point favorites against Minnesota, while Maryland is 1-6 in the Big Ten this season. An 11-1 regular season finish seems perfectly reasonable for Penn State and, Big Ten title game or not, the No. 5 seed in the College Football Playoff is still within reach.