The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears are set to face off in Week 12 of the NFL season. It will be the first meeting between these NFC North rivals in 2024, taking place at Chicago's Soldier Field on Sunday. This will be the Vikings’ third consecutive road game.

The Vikings (8-2) have won three straight games, all against AFC opponents. However, they previously dropped two NFC matchups, including one against their divisional rivals, the Detroit Lions, who currently sit atop the NFC North standings.

The Bears (4-6), meanwhile, are spiraling with four straight losses. Last weekend, they came close to ending their skid against the Green Bay Packers, nearly pulling off a dramatic comeback. However, a blocked field goal crushed their hopes and extended their misery.

The last time these two teams met was nearly a year ago, resulting in a sloppy 12-10 win for Chicago. That victory ended a five-game losing streak for the Bears against Minnesota. The Vikings will look to start a new streak of their own on Sunday. Now, let’s get into our Vikings bold predictions versus the Bears in Week 12.

Sam Darnold plays and throws for 230 yards and one touchdown, no turnovers

As of Wednesday, Sam Darnold was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to a foot injury, per Rotowire. This marks the second straight week he’s been limited in practice. Last week, it was a hand injury that kept him limited before he returned to full participation ahead of Minnesota's win over the Titans.

Despite the hand issue, Darnold performed well against Tennessee, completing 20-of-32 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding any interceptions. However, he still leads the league in turnovers with 14, including a lost fumble last week.

Facing a Bears defense that has forced five fumbles and recorded nine interceptions this season, predicting a turnover-free game from Darnold is bold. Still, we’re calling for him to finish with 230 passing yards, at least one touchdown, and zero turnovers.

Aaron Jones rushes for at least 70 yards and a touchdown

Aaron Jones was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and appears ready to go for Week 12. The Vikings’ star running back has been dealing with injuries this season, limiting his production to just one 100-yard rushing game, which came all the way back in Week 3 against the Texans.

Last week, Jones managed just 39 yards on 15 carries (2.6 yards per carry) against the Titans. Fortunately for Minnesota, he’ll face Chicago’s 23rd-ranked rushing defense, which allows an average of 130.3 yards per game. While Jones likely won’t crack the 100-yard mark, he’s set-up to rack up around 70 yards and find the end zone at least once.

Vikings defense picks off Caleb Williams at least once

The Vikings defense has recorded at least one interception in all but one game this season. The lone exception came against Lions quarterback Jared Goff. In five games, they’ve snagged multiple interceptions, and now they’ll face rookie Caleb Williams, a prime candidate for miscues.

While Williams has been careful with the football, throwing just five interceptions all season, he hasn’t been picked off in his last four games. That streak could end on Sunday. Look for the Vikings to pressure the No. 1 overall pick into at least one costly mistake.

Vikings hold off Bears to win with John Parker Romo field goal

Division rivalries often bring unexpected outcomes, and this matchup is no exception. The Bears are desperate to end their losing streak, and this game has the makings of another nail-biter.

With primary kicker Will Reichard on injured reserve, John Parker Romo has stepped up admirably for Minnesota. In two games, Romo is a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, with a long of 45 yards. However, he has missed one extra point attempt.

Given the strength of both defenses, this could easily be a low-scoring affair where the kicking game proves decisive. Expect Romo to nail a late fourth-quarter field goal, hammering the final nail in the coffin for the Bears’ putrid season.