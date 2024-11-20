ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Vikings-Bears prediction and pick. The Vikings have been a surprising team this year, but on the other side, the Bears have been one of the most disappointing teams in the entire NFL.

Vikings-Bears Last Game – Matchup History

This is the first matchup between these two division rivals this season. They split their two games last year, with the Bears winning their last meeting 12-10 in Minnesota and then the Vikings won 19-13 in Chicago. These two teams hate each other and will play again on Monday Night Football on December 16th.

Overall Series: Vikings lead 66-58-2

Here are the Vikings-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Bears Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -184

Chicago Bears: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +154

Over: 39.5 (-105)

Under: 39.5 (-115)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Vikings have looked like a juggernaut at times this season but have come back down to earth recently. Their offense has been solid this season, averaging 341 yards and scoring 24.4 points per game. Sam Darnold is the key for this team under center and has been great since being thrust into the starting role after JJ McCarthy's injury. He has 2,387 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a 67.9% completion percentage. Justin Jefferson is the best receiver on the team, with 912 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 59 receptions. Aaron Jones has also been solid for the Vikings in the backfield. He has 692 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 157 carries. This offense is a huge piece for the Vikings against the Bears.

The Vikings' defense has been solid this season. They are allowing 309.2 total yards and 17 points per game. They have been awful against the pass but great against the run and are the best in the NFL against the NFL. They allow 234.8 yards through the air and 74.4 yards per game on the ground. This defense has a lot of playmakers, with Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel off the edge, followed by Stephon Gilmore and Harrison Smith in the secondary. This defense has an interesting matchup against the Bears because they have a lot of potential on offense, but they have been slumping recently.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bears have been a huge disappointment this season. They have pieces on offense, but they have struggled on offense. They average 290.9 yards per game and score 19.4 points per game. The offense relies on Caleb Williams. He has 2,016 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions, with a 61.8% completion percentage. This receiving corps has been awful, and the only standout is Rome Odunze. He has 479 receiving yards and one touchdown on 34 receptions. The running game has been okay at best, thanks to D'Andre Swift in the backfield. He has 635 yards and five touchdowns on 155 carries this year.

The Bears' defense has been solid this season. They allow 327.8 yards per game and they allow 18.7 points per game. They have been great against the pass but have struggled on the ground. They allow 197.4 yards through the air and then 130.3 yards per game on the ground. The defense has a lot of talent, with Montez Sweat and DeMarcus Walker off the edge, TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edwards in the middle, and then Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Steveson in the secondary. This could be a challenge against Sam Darnold and a receiver like Justin Jefferson out wide. This defense has talent, but they have struggled to put things together recently.

Final Vikings-Bears Prediction & Pick

The Bears are spiraling, while the Vikings have been playing much better recently. The Vikings are on a three-game winning streak, while the Bears have lost four straight entering this game. The Vikings are much better, and they have earned that trust. The Bears feel like they have given up, and their offense has issues everywhere. Expect the Vikings to win and cover on the road in Chicago.

Final Vikings-Bears Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Vikings -3.5 (-105)