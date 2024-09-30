Fort Valley State University is no stranger to creating leaders, but this time they’ve made history on a national stage. Nya Floyd, the current 87th Miss FVSU, has become the first campus queen from her university to win the prestigious Miss National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame pageant competition since its inception in 1986. This groundbreaking victory not only celebrates Floyd’s reign but also shines a bright light on the legacy of excellence emerging from FVSU.

The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame, founded by FVSU alumnus Thomas Dorch Jr., is committed to sustaining and growing historically Black colleges and universities HBCUs across the nation.

Through scholarships, training, technical assistance, and humanitarian programs, the non-profit has awarded over $1,160,000 in scholarships and grants to HBCU students. Their Legacy Lecture Series, designed to empower students to tackle economic, social, and political challenges, is just one of the many ways this foundation equips students for success.

Nya Floyd’s victory is monumental, not just for Fort Valley State, but for all HBCUs as it demonstrates the potential and power of HBCU queens.

She follows in the footsteps of Armani Washington, the 85th Miss Howard University, who won the title last year, marking the third time Howard had secured the coveted crown. With campus queens like Kendall Nicole Isadore and Adrian Love Pruett claiming the title in consecutive years from 2009 to 2011, the competition has been fierce, but Nya Floyd’s win shows that FVSU is ready to stake its claim.

In an Instagram post, Floyd shared her vision for leadership, stating, “With my game plan, I vow to CONTINUE to gracefully and authentically lead, serve, and represent our illustrious university.”

Nya Floyd’s victory is more than a win for her; it’s a win for Fort Valley State University, for HBCUs, and for all who dare to dream beyond the confines of what’s been done before. With this historic moment, Floyd has forever secured her name into the legacy of FVSU and the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame, inspiring future queens to follow in her footsteps.