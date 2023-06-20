The search for the submersible that explores the Titanic wreckage is continuing and new information regarding the passengers on board has been revealed.

It's now being reported that among the five passengers of the submersible are British billionaire and the owner of Action Aviation Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, and two more that have not yet been identified.

The Titanic-touring submersible disappeared on Sunday and the U.S. Coast Guard has since been in search of it. The Coast Guard says that the submersible has up to 96 hours of oxygen, making it imminent that they are found. The search area for the missing submersible was initially focused on the surface of the water, but the search has now expanded to underwater. There is a large collective taking part in the search outside of just the Coast Guard including the U.S. Navy, Canadian Coast Guard, and the Canadian Armed Forces (as well as OceanGate, of course).

Titan, the missing submersible, is the vehicle for the unique tour of the Titanic wreckage. OceanGate Expeditions runs the tours and a spot on this particular tour costs a whopping $250k. This was only the third trip since its inception in 2021.

On Sunday, June 18, the same day as the tour began, the submersible lost contact with the Polar Prince — the research vessel. It's also being reported that the submersible was controlled with a video game controller — just one part of the “ground-breaking engineering and off-the-shelf technology” that OceanGate uses for these special tours.