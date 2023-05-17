A new adrenaline-fueling trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One has dropped and shows even bigger action than what came before. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming seventh installment in the Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible film series.

Release date

Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled to be released on July 12, 2023. That follows in line with the previous two Mission: Impossible installments that both released in July (Rogue Nation on July 31, 2015, and Fallout on July 27, 2018). Dead Reckoning, as its title suggests, is the first of a two-parter and the second part will break the trend set by the last three films by releasing on June 28, 2024.

Who’s in it?

Tom Cruise, of course, returns as Ethan Hunt and is joined by franchise newcomers such as Captain America star Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, and Pom Klementieff. Returning cast members include Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, and Rebecca Ferguson.

New poster

In addition to the new poster, Paramount has released a new poster for Dead Reckoning Part One which can be seen below. It’s a floating heads poster — a favorite in Hollywood — but does have a nicer color scheme with the white and blue prominently featured. The lower left also shows the train set piece that is seen in the trailer.

New trailer

Right off the bat, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) is warned that this particular mission is going to cost him dearly. He’s also warned that the world is going to be chasing after him. The trailer shows one of the biggest set pieces yet (which is saying something) as Ethan drives off of a cliff with a motorcycle and you see him freefall. Other snippets of a fight on a train — both inside and on top of it — and in the Arc de Triomphe are shown. It remains to be seen if they can top the sequence at the Arc de Triomphe from John Wick: Chapter 4, but with Tom Cruise, you can’t count him out.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on July 12.