James Gunn may have taken his ball over to DC, but the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker revealed that he was consulting on the entire MCU at one point.

Speaking to The Wrap, Gunn said, “I was consulting on everything. I was consulting on all the Marvel movies. Kevin [Feige] would send me the script for Spider-Man and I’d give my notes. He’d send me the script for Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, and I’d give notes on all of those scripts. It was really as a friend and as somebody who was a part of the team and a team player.”

Ironically, now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out and Gunn has practically fulfilled all of his obligations to Marvel and Disney, he’ll head over to Warner Bros. to oversee the DCU in a Kevin Feige-like role. Gunn previously directed The Suicide Squad (not to be confused with the monstrosity that was 2016’s Suicide Squad) and he created/directed some episodes of Peacemaker starring John Cena.

The MCU will miss James Gunn’s unique flare that he brought to his comic book films. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 served as a trilogy-capper to one of the franchise’s most consistent series. The film reassembled the team of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket (Bradley Cooper). The film also introduces viewers to Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). The film has grossed $365.6 million to date during the one week that it has been playing in theaters.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now.