Sunday was a very scary day for Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach, who suffered a heart attack in Starksville and was immediately transferred to hospital. Per the Clarion Ledger, he collapsed at his home and didn’t receive any treatment for between 10 and 15 minutes. And according to sources, Leach has had seizures at the hospital and possibly has brain damage. It’s not looking good for the 61-year-old. Heartbreaking.

Leach is in his third season in charge of the Bulldogs program, compiling a 19-17 record during that span. He just led the team to a win over rivals Ole Miss on November 24th. Following the conclusion of the regular season, Mike Leach revealed that he was battling pneumonia throughout 2022.

The Bulldogs program released this update on Leach Monday, saying he is in “critical condition”.

Via Sid Salter:

Update on MSU Head Coach Mike Leach: pic.twitter.com/t4e8dPy4YO — Sid Salter (@sidsalter) December 12, 2022

Crazy how quickly things can change when it comes to health. Before coming to MSU, Leach coached at Washington State for seven seasons in Pullman. Mississippi State faces Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2nd in Tampa, Florida. For the time being, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is in charge of the team until Leach is healthy enough to return.

At this point, all we can do is pray for Mike Leach to get better. Everyone in Starksville is rooting for him. Numerous coaches and ex-players have sent messages to Leach, including USC boss Lincoln Riley and Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, who played quarterback under Leach at Texas Tech back in the day.

Get well soon.