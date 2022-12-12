By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach is reportedly rushed to a hospital due to an undisclosed reason. As of this writing, the only information about Leach’s status is that he suffered a “personal health issue” on Sunday, per Chris Low of ESPN.

Leach, according to the release, was transported by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after having the issue at home. The university said it would have no further comment at this time other than to say that the “thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and [wife] Sharon and their family.”

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated later reported that Leach’s condition is critical.

Mike Leach's health situation is critical. Keep the coach and his family in your thoughts. https://t.co/ruy1nLOKaW — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 12, 2022

Mike Leach is one of the most colorful personalities in college football and a very well-liked person overall. It’s no surprise that several people have expressed their thoughts, prayers, and support for the recovery of Leach, regardless of how dire really is his current status. Leach

The Mississippi State football sideline boss had been readying the Bulldogs for the upcoming ReliaQuest Bowl game at Raymond James Stadium on New Year’s Day down in Tampa Bay against the Illinois Fighting Illini, but the school has already named Mississippi State football defensive coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the team for the time being.

Leach became head coach of Mississippi State football in 2020, steering the program to a bowl appearance in each of his first three seasons with the team.

Here’s hoping that Mike Leach will recover as soon as possible. The college football world is a much better place when he’s coaching.