ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Mississippi State-Arizona State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mississippi State-Arizona State.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are in the midst of a lot of changes. Former coach Mike Leach died two years ago, leaving the program in the hands of Leach's last defensive coordinator in Starkville, Zach Arnett. It was Arnett who made the decision to overhaul MSU's style of offense, even though Leach had recruited players to run his Air Raid offense. The instant switch of identity and style left Mississippi State with a mismatched roster. Players brought in to play a specific style of offense were deprived of the opportunity to continue to play within that larger scheme and system. Arnett erred by wanting to immediately change everything. If he had made the compromise to allow the Air Raid to exist in his first season — with personnel already suited to run that offensive system — and had then overhauled the roster in his second season, everything might have gone a lot more smoothly. Instead, because Arnett wanted to change everything instantly and drastically, he was left with pieces that didn't fit the offense he wanted to run. Mississippi State had a rough 2023, and Arnett did not keep the job he was given after Leach's death.

Mississippi State made a curious choice for Arnett's successor. Jeff Lebby, who had frankly underwhelmed as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, was hired by the Bulldogs to be their new head coach. Lebby could not maximize the talents of quarterback Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma. He had some moments, but the end product was not as dynamic or as successful as it could have been. Oklahoma fell short of the College Football Playoff and the Big 12 championship. That is an undeniable disappointment for the Sooners, who will now have an even tougher time making the playoff and their conference championship game in the SEC.

Lebby is in his first year at Mississippi State. His opponent in Week 2 is a coach who is in his second season at his current school. Kenny Dillingham endured a difficult first season at Arizona State. The Sun Devils were pounded by injuries one week after another. Dillingham kept ASU competitive and feisty throughout the season, a sign that players were buying what he was selling and were committed to a long-term project.

Arizona State began its season with a powerful thumping of Wyoming at home. Mississippi State is a step up in weight class. Let's see if ASU can continue to climb in the college football world.

Here are the Mississippi State-Arizona State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Mississippi State-Arizona State Odds

Mississippi State: +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +172

Arizona State: -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 59.5 (-115)

Under: 59.5 (-105)

How to Watch Mississippi State vs Arizona State

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Mississippi State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona State Week 1 win was impressive, but it was only Wyoming. Mississippi State is a lot better and more physical than Wyoming. Arizona State is going to come back down to earth after a Week 1 game in which very few things went wrong.

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread/Win

ASU was convincing and authoritative at home in Week 1. The Sun Devils will cover the spread here if they play anywhere close to the standard they set in Week 1. Also remember that Mississippi State is not used to the searing desert heat we are expected to see on Saturday. ASU is very familiar with that heat and knows how to handle it. That could be a major point of differentiation between the two teams which leads to an ASU cover.

Final Mississippi State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Mississippi State is a mysterious team. Arizona State looks like a dramatically better team this season and is playing at home in extreme desert heat. Take Arizona State.

Final Mississippi State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State -5.5