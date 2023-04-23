Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Missouri Basketball guard Kobe Brown declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his last year of college eligibility, the senior announced in a Sunday tweet.

“It’s crazy to think how much a kid from the ‘ville can move away and gain the love and support of so many,” he wrote. “To all of my coaches, teammates and staff over the years, it wouldn’t have been as much fun without you all.

“Coach (Cuonzo) Martin, you took a chance on me four years ago and I will forever be thankful. Coach (Dennis) Gates, you’ve made this year one to remember for a lifetime.”

A former 3-star recruit out of Huntsville, Alabama, Kobe Brown chose Missouri over offers from Minnesota, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida State, Georgetown, Kansas, Louisville, Ohio State and Xavier, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2019 Tigers recruiting class that ranked 40th in the country and featured one 4-star signee in forward Tray Jackson.

Kobe Brown garnered 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Missouri basketball program last season, good enough to lead the team in points and rebounds while tying with two other players for second place in assists per contest. He scored 21 points and hit eight of his 15 shot attempts in an 86-85 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in February, a game that saw the Volunteers lose consecutive games by a single point for the first time since Dec. 17 and 21, 2010, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

“We almost panicked,” said Gates, via the Associated Press. “Our guys stayed with the game plan. We were able to move the ball and challenged ourselves on the 3-point line.

“That’s our identity.”

Missouri’s 2023 class took the 28th spot in the country with two 4-star signees and three transfers. Three guards, including 4-star Tamar Bates out of Indiana, will join the Tigers via the transfer portal, while 4-star forward Trent Pierce and center Jordan Butler make up two of the team’s three recruits.