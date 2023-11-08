How will the Brady Cook and Eliah Drinkwitz-led Missouri football squad deal with Luther Burden's absence vs. Tennessee?

Coach Eliah Drinkwitz has a lot of work ahead of him before matching up against the Tennessee football squad. They had just come off a fairly close loss to number-one-ranked Georgia and hope to retain some learnings from that game. However, a big hit to the Missouri football team is looming as one of Brady Cook's talented weapons could be missing. Luther Burden's status finally got revealed and it might not please the Missouri football faithful.

Luther Burden has been marked as questionable ahead of their Tennessee football faceoff, per Michael W Bratton of On 3.

This would mean that Coach Eliah Drinkwitz has to rely on the other Missouri football receivers regardless of the probable game-time decision. Theo Wease remains to be a good option that they could explore more of and throw more to. Against the Georgie football team, Wease brought down five receptions. This got the team 90 receiving yards.

Brady Cook has also the option to throw to elite rushers in the Missouri football program. Mookie Cooper only caught two receptions but his yardage of 16 per catch proves to be lehtal. The same can be said about Mekhi Miller who got a single reception but rushed for 23 yards to make the most out of the play.

There are a lot of schematics they could use against the Vols but they still have to be wary. Issues like their pass completion and defense from tough pass rushers continue to haunt them. This is despite their seven-win record. Will they be able to pull through with the win?