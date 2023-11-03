Georgia football has a big matchup at home against Missouri this weekend, and they are looking to stay undefeated on the season.

The Georgia football team came into this season ranked #1 in the preseason AP Poll as they have the won the past two national championships, and many believed that they would hold that ranking until they lost a game. For the first nine weeks of the season, the AP Poll was the only poll that was out, but at the end of the day, those rankings are meaningless. The Bulldogs are still ranked #1 in that poll, but the College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday, and things looked a little bit different. Georgia surprisingly came in at #2 in the rankings, and Ohio State took the top spot. It'll be interesting to see how the Bulldogs respond to that.

It feels like the college football season just began, but we are already into week 10 and into November football. There are a lot of good matchups this weekend, and one of them involves Georgia football as they are hosting #12 Missouri football. The Bulldogs are currently undefeated in conference play and they are still at the top of the SEC East, but the Tigers are right behind them at 3-1 in conference play. An upset from Missouri would shake things up quite a bit.

While Georgia football is undefeated, it's been a bit of an up and down season for them. Against lesser opponents, the Bulldogs haven't looked very dominant and they haven't passed the eye test as much as people were thinking they would. However, when the competition is more stiff, they have taken care of business. The schedule has been pretty easy so far, but they have had tougher games against Kentucky and Florida, which happened last weekend, and Georgia looked dominant in those games. They seem to be finding their stride, and not being ranked #1 will likely motivate this squad.

How about Missouri football this season? It's been awhile since we've seen the Tigers look this good, but they are currently the fourth-highest ranked SEC team. No one was expecting anything from this team this year, but they have been surprisingly very good. This weekend presents a unique challenge that they have not seen yet, however. Georgia is a different beast, and because of that, Missouri is coming into this game as a 15.5-point underdog. An upset would be huge for the season, but it's unlikely. Here are three predictions for the big game.

Carson Beck will throw for 300 yards and two touchdowns

Carson Beck isn't in the conversation for being one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season, but people seem to forget that this is his first year as the starter. Growing pains are expected, and he's only going to get better with more games and more reps. Now that we're into November and things are getting more intense, expect him to start to find his stride a little bit. He has two months under his belt, and his team will need him to be good if they're going to win another championship. Beck is going to have a good game on Saturday.

Georgia will hold Missouri under 17 points

A decent amount of people had Georgia football on upset alert last weekend for their game against Florida. We all saw how that went. The Bulldogs haven't looked that dominant at times, but last week showed that this team can turn it on at any time and be the best team in the country. They definitely look like they're finding their stride and some consistency. Mix that with some extra motivation from not being #1 in the CFP rankings, and you get a dangerous squad. This team will be hungry on Saturday, and they're going to keep the Missouri offense real quiet.

Georgia will win by 21+

These are the games that Georgia has been ready for the most this season. They have a highly ranked team coming into their own stadium, and the Bulldogs are hungry and motivated. Missouri has clearly taken some big steps this season and they're a good football team, but they aren't ready to compete with a team like Georgia. The Bulldogs are going to be ready to go in this one, and they are going to cruise to a resume-building victory.

Georgia vs. Missouri will kick off at 3:30 ET on Saturday from Athens, Georgia, and the game will be airing on CBS.