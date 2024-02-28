It seems ludicrous that Mitch McConnell could ever be viewed as “too liberal” within the Republican Party to maintain his leadership role, but that's where things stand at this point in the Grand Old Party. Under Donald Trump, the ring wing has pulled so far to the fringe that even an extreme hard-liner like McConnell is being urged to step down, as he just announced that he would vacate his Republican leadership role — but will remain in the Senate — upon the completion of his current term.
McConnell, in a speech announcing his decision, cited his awareness that his foreign policy, national security, and acknowledgement of reality views were outside the norm for the current Trump-controlled Republican Party.
“Believe me, I know the politics within my party at this particular time,” said McConnell on the floor of the Senate. “I have many faults. Misunderstanding politics is not one of them.”
It was interesting that, at 82 years old, McConnell listed that as the reasoning for his decision and not his recent string of ailing health episodes. As the New York Times pointed out, ever since McConnell suffered a serious fall last year, he has had a few episodes in front of the media where he appeared momentarily frozen.
But it appears the main issue of concern for his fellow Republicans is McConnell's continued attempt to push for continued military assistance to Ukraine. As the New York Times elaborated, McConnell had a meeting on Tuesday at the White House “where he strongly advocated congressional passage of a foreign aid bill that includes more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine and urged Speaker Mike Johnson to put the proposal on the House floor.”
McConnell argued, “I believe more strongly than ever that America’s global leadership is essential to preserving the shining city on a hill that Ronald Reagan discussed.”
Other big recent Republican no-no's for McConnell have been admitting the true, sound, rational, valid and logical fact that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. McConnell also acknowledged reality when he admitted that Donald Trump was to blame for the January 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.
In his speech about stepping down on Wednesday, McConnell referenced the recent passing of a close relative as having influenced his thought process.
“When you lose a loved one, particularly at a young age, there’s a certain introspection that accompanies the grieving process,” McConnell mansplained. “Perhaps it is God’s way of reminding you of your own life’s journey to prioritize the impact of the world that we will all inevitably leave behind.”
Sounds like, late in life, Mitch McConnell is committing the gravest Republican sin of all — growing a conscience. Naturally, Donald Trump and the rest of the Republican Party feel it is time for him to step down from a leadership role.