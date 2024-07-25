Kamala Harris' husband is Doug Emhoff. Harris is the current vice president of the United States. President Joe Biden's recent withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race has put Kamala at the front of the line to be the Democrat nominee for president in the 2024 election.

Harris was born in Oakland, Calif. She has a mixed-race heritage, which made her the first female and the first person of color to serve as vice president of the United States. She ran for president in 2020 but didn't garner much support, so she dropped out of the race.

Joe Biden won the primaries that year and chose Harris to run on his ticket as vice president. The pair received the most votes in history to win the election against Donald Trump.

Kamala's political journey makes her one of history's most successful HBCU students. She attended Howard University and was active as a student government representative for the liberal arts student council.

Harris started as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, Calif. She then became the District Attorney of San Francisco in 2004, where she ran unopposed in her second term until 2011.

Harris then became California's Attorney General, defeating Steve Cooley in the 2010 general election. She held the position for six years before joining the US Senate. Harris' storied political career has put her in a great spot to be the next Democrat nominee.

Who is Doug Emhoff?

Doug Emhoff was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 13, 1964. Emhoff is an entertainment litigator, beginning his career at Pillsbury Winthrop's litigation group. He moved to Belin Rawlings & Badal in the 1990s, before opening his firm in 2000. He partnered with Ben Whitwell, and the company eventually was bought out by Venable LLP in 2006.

Emhoff had notable clients like Walmart and Merck. Venable kept him in the company, making him the managing director of the West Coast offices.

Emhoff joined DLA Piper in 2017, working in the Washington, DC, and California offices. He took a leave of absence from the firm after his wife became Joe Biden's running mate and left the firm permanently after their Inauguration Day.

Emhoff joined Georgetown University Law Center in December 2020 as a distinguished visitor. He was also a distinguished fellow of the school's Institute for Technology Law and Policy. He started teaching a course called Entertainment Law Disputes at Georgetown in 2021.

Doug Emhoff was the inaugural second gentleman of the United States when Kamala became vice president.

Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff's relationship

Emhoff was married to Kerstin Emhoff for 16 years, and they had two kids together. However, after divorcing, he began a relationship with Kamala.

Doug and Kamala met in 2013 when one of their mutual friends set them up on a blind date. The pair hit if off instantly and began dating, which eventually led to them getting married.

Kamala and Doug tied the knot on Aug. 22, 2014, in Santa Barbara, Calif. The couple shares homes in San Francisco, Washington, and the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Kamala is now a loving stepmother to Doug's children, Cole and Ella. Cole works in the entertainment industry, while Ella is a model and fashion designer. Ella graduated from the Parsons School of Design in New York City in 2021.

They also still have a good relationship with Doug's ex-wife, who attended the inauguration in 2021.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff.