Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are spending “every minute” together before the NFL star returns to training camp this season. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been on tour with the pop star during the international leg of her Eras Tour, which she announced last August.

“Travis’ last few concerts were bittersweet,” the insider shares of Kelce's adventures over the summer People reports.

“They knew their time together like this was coming to an end, and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor,” the insider adds.

Their bond has only gotten stronger over the past few months and the insider shares that they have been working out to fill the time away they do have to spend with each other due to their hectic lifestyles.

“It’s definitely tough to be apart, but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other,” the source says. “They’re so in love and very, very happy together. All their friends and family can see it.”

This is not the first time the couple's family and friends have weighed in on their relationship.

“Travis' friends think this is the real deal for him,” the insider told People back in November. “They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family.”

According to his friends, the two share the same work ethic and stay in their respective lanes.

“They're both really hard workers, and he acknowledges her art is hers, and he has what's his,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He understands the territory their relationship comes with and like he said, isn't letting any of the hoopla impact how they're growing together.”

The source adds, “Their relationship is about the two of them, and he sees Taylor for who she is and vice versa.”

Travis Kelce Makes Taylor Swift Eras Tour Debut

Not only did Kelce support Swift during her tour this summer, including trips to Australia, London, and Germany, to name a few, but he also had an opportunity to be a part of the show.

For Swift's Wembley Stadium concert last month, Kelce made a surprise appearance during her song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Dressed in a tuxedo and top hat, the NFL player literally sweeps Swift off of her feet and carries her away, instantly making the moment go viral on social media.

He also added that he came up with the idea to join Swift on stage. Swift initially laughed and then asked him, “Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?”

“I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough — might as well put me to work here,’” he recalled on his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. “And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in.”

Take a look at the viral moment here.