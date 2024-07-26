One year ago today, Travis Kelce shot his shot with Taylor Swift on the New Heights podcast after seeing the Eras Tour live.

On the July 26, 2023 episode, Kelce reflected on seeing the Eras Tour. He was “disappointed” that he was unable to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number. This was due to her saving her voice after the three-hour, 45-song show.

“I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce reflected .”So I was a little butt-hurt [that] I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He then said that he “wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.” Jason, his brother, then asked him to clarify if he meant his jersey number (87) or phone number.

“You know which one,” Kelce said with a smirk. “She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me. So I took it personal.”

Jason then joked that Swift was still bitter about the Super Bowl as a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. That year, the Kelce brothers squared off as the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs faced in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs ultimately won 38-35.

One year later, Kelce has appeared on stage on the Eras Tour. It is crazy how much things can change over time.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Nearly two months after Kelce shot his shot, Swift showed up to the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears. This was the first of 13 games that Swift would attend. These games included the Chiefs' 25-22 victory over the San Fransisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

As their relationship progressed, the two continued to show support for one another. Kelce has attended several of Swift's Eras Tour shows and joined her for a performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Kelce is now back with the Chiefs as they begin training camp. The Chiefs have their first preseason game of the 2024 NFL season on Saturday, August 10, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Their regular season begins on Thursday, September 5. They play the Baltimore Ravens in the inaugural game of the regular season.

The Eras Tour

Currently, Taylor Swift is wrapping up the European leg of the Eras Tour. She will play her final two shows in Germany on July 27 and 28 before going to Poland, Austria, and England. The European leg of the Eras Tour will conclude on August 20 after five more shows at Wembley Stadium.

After that, Swift will return to North America for the final 18 shows of the tour. Nine of the shows will take place in the United States before the final nine take place in Canada.

The Eras Tour is a celebration of Swift's discography. Throughout the 45-song set, Swift plays songs from almost all of her albums, including her most recent release, The Tortured Poets Department. When it is over, the Eras Tour will be the biggest tour ever.