If Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) expected to be greeted warmly by a hometown crowd at the annual Kentucky “Fancy Farm Picnic” on Saturday, he was sadly mistaken. In video clips that have quickly gone viral online, McConnell is seen attempting to give a speech at the rowdy but generally light-hearted affair but he is nearly drowned out by boos and chants of “retire” and “lost the Senate.”

While the event is definitely comprised of both Kentucky's Democrats and Republicans, the chants make clear just how much McConnell is despised by his own Republican constituents these days. No, it's not that they've suddenly grown a conscience after McConnell's years of heartlessly conservative policy decisions in Congress, they've simply turned on the longtime Senator because of the outrageous offense of showing the slightest semblance of a backbone when he stood up to former President Donald Trump for his treasonous actions on January 6th, 2021. Even after the now-too-many-to-count indictments against Trump have validated McConnell's criticism, those famously hospitable Kentuckians are still bitter McConnell had the gall to call out soulless corruption in their beloved grand old party. Stay classy, Kentucky.

Reading the room like the world's worst comedian while on stage, McConnell said in his speech that he and his wife, Elaine, were “excited to be back” at the Fancy Farm Picnic. Even a pandering line like “My friends, I'll be honest, it's not hard for Republicans to look good these days” was completely overshadowed by boos, but McConnell ignored the hostility, just like he's ignored common sense social and economic policies with empathy at their core in the Senate for the past nearly forty years.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Those common sense policies include the Covid-19 restrictions that Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear espoused during the worst stages of the pandemic — so, naturally, Beshear became a target for McConnell during the speech, which resulted in another swing and a miss for the Senator.

Donald Trump apparently saw the dumpster fire of a speech in between indictments and took to Truth Social on Monday to post his reaction to the jeering. “I AGREE!” Trump wrote, continuing, “BOOOOO—RETIRE, RETIRE, RETIRE—BOOOOO!!!” with his trademark preschool-level intellectual nuance. Unfortunately for the former president, he posted on Truth Social so no one except for maybe a few of his kids saw the post.

This is the second troubling viral video featuring Mitch McConnell in the last two months. The first was at a July weekly Republican leadership news conference, in which McConnell went silent and appeared to freeze for 19 seconds before being ushered away by Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, a top McConnell deputy. Some might call it heartless to hit an aging octogenarian public servant when he's down. Then again, the Kentucky Republican party isn't generally known for its empathetic tendencies. After all, they've elected Mitch McConnell for seven terms.