Kyle Richards is trying to keep level-headed as photos emerged of her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, kissing an unidentified woman.

“Kyle doesn’t let it bother her, but it of course stings a little hearing about Maurio with someone new,” a source tells Us Weekly. “It’s never easy, but she maintains a positive attitude.”

According to the source, they are not planning to get back together after announcing their separation last year.

“They are still getting their ducks in a row for the divorce,” the insider adds. “There are no plans to reconcile.”

As for right now, the couple has a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy is trying to “maintain peace within the family.”

The couple shares Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. The pair also shares Kyle's oldest daughter Farrah Brittany. Richards shares Farrah with her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Last year, when they announced their separation, they debunked divorce claims. The couple has been married 27 years.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” Umansky and Richards said in a joint social media statement in July 2023. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

What Is Going On With Mystery Woman And Mauricio Umansky Amid Kyle Richards Separation?

The new romance claims with Umansky follow a source telling People earlier this month that are “working on establishing their individual lives while remaining connected as a family.”

“After being in a routine for decades, they have had a lot to figure out while navigating their new normal,” the source continues. “Going through a separation has been challenging enough that no one is rushing to get a divorce.”

The photos of Umansky and the unnamed women were obtained by Daily Mail where it shows the real estate broker in an airport in Mykonos, Greece in an embrace with the woman.

A divorce has not been announced by either party.